How the creator of Black Girls in Trader Joe's turns $50 of ingredients into a quick and easy meal for 4

Trader Joe's holds a special place in the heart of many Americans, largely due to its budget-friendly prices and unique offerings like Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups, Baked Lemon Ricotta and Soy Chorizo.

Mercedes "Dee" Davis, an avid lover of Trader Joe's, grew a loyal following of her own after sharing her go-to products on her Instagram page. This inspired her to create an online space called "Black Girls in Trader Joe's" (BGITJ) where she shares her favorite buys from the popular supermarket chain.

"The appeal for me was the uniqueness, the price point and the seasonality," Davis tells CNBC Make it.

While a walk through the aisles of your local Trader Joe's can offer up a nearly endless supply of dinnertime options, there is one meal in particular that Davis says is easy to whip up for a family of four and costs $50 or less.

Quick and easy meal under $50 from Trader Joe's for a family of 4

"[For] a family of four, I would definitely do like a taco. Pick your protein," says Davis. Tacos are versatile because they can include chicken, seafood or even just vegetables which can accommodate the various diets one family may have.

Davis suggests these Trader Joe's ingredients to make family-style chicken tacos:

BBQ Teriyaki Chicken (skip the sauce if you'd like): $5.99

White rice or brown rice: $2.99 to $4.49

Taco shells: $2.49

Shredded cheese: $4.49

Jar of salsa: $2.99

Altogether, the meal costs less than $20 before taxes which is much more affordable than what you would likely find at most other supermarkets.

This meal also includes nearly all of the components of a healthy plate: protein and whole grains (if you opt for brown rice). And you can add lettuce, tomatoes and other fresh fruit or vegetables to complete the healthy plate.

"That's way under $50, and even if you got two bags of chicken and did that, that's still plenty for a family of four," says Davis.

