How King Charles III's Christmas Speech Pays Tribute to the Queen

King Charles III has picked an important location for his Christmas address.

The British monarch, 74, has filmed his first-ever holiday speech as King of the United Kingdom and with it has paid tribute to his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II. Specifically, King Charles has chosen to give the annual well wish from St. George's Chapel in Windsor, a location "which has unique Royal associations," according to the Royal Family Twitter account.

"Royal weddings and funerals have taken place here," the Dec. 24 message continued. "Most recently The Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II in September."

The account further highlighted that the chapel is a notable "place of worship for the Royal Family," as they've "hosted a number of Royal Maundy services at which special Maundy money is distributed to local pensioners to commemorate Jesus washing the feet of the Apostles at the Last Supper."

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

While fans of the Windsors may know the sanctuary as the location for Prince Harry's May 2018 wedding to Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie's October 2018 nuptials to Jack Brooksbank, the chapel is most recently known as the final resting place of Queen Elizabeth, who passed away Sept. 8 at her Balmoral Castle residence. She was 96 years old.

PHOTOS: All About King Charles III's Reign

In late September, details regarding the Queen's cause of death were released. Per her death certificate, which was made public by the National Records of Scotland Sept. 29, the Queen's passing was caused by "old age."

The queen, who was the United Kingdom's longest reigning monarch, was buried next to her husband, Prince Philip. The Duke of Edinburgh passed away in April 2021 at the age of 99.

Charles previously honored his "darling mama" in his first speech as sovereign in September. "As you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: Thank you," he said in a recorded message. "Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years. May 'flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest.'"

"Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen — my beloved Mother — was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example," he added. "Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today."

See Charles' holiday address when it's broadcasted Christmas day.

The portrait of King Charles III will appear on new £5, £10, £20 and £50 banknotes, expected to enter circulation by mid-2024.