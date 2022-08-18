South Shore Plaza

Watch: This SUV Ended Up on the Second Floor of a Massachusetts Mall

In video posted to social media, police and firefighters appeared to be walking alongside an SUV as it backed up on the second floor of a mall in Braintree, Massachusetts

By Mike Pescaro

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Photos and videos posted on social media Thursday show an SUV on the second floor of a Massachusetts mall.

The Braintree Police Department says officers responded around 11:45 a.m. after a Lincoln MKX stopped on the second floor of South Shore Plaza in Braintree.

Video from the scene shows police walking beside the vehicle as it backs up in front of Track 23 and Eros Footwear.

Police told NBC10 Boston no one was injured.

The driver, an older woman, drove over the pedestrian bridge from a parking garage, according to police.

"Due to a recent accident, one of the safety bollards was missing from the entrance," the Braintree Police Department said in a press release.

Police said the sensor doors opened and the woman drove into the mall, then took a left and drove about 60 yards down the corridor.

No charges have been filed against the woman, whose name was not given, but police said they were requesting the Registry of Motor Vehicles to suspend her license.

This article tagged under:

South Shore PlazaMassachusettsBraintree
