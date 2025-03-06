House votes to censure Rep. Al Green for disrupting Trump's speech to Congress

The Republican-controlled House on Thursday voted to censure Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, for disrupting President Donald Trump’s address to Congress on Tuesday.

The vote was 224-198, with 10 Democrats joining all Republicans in voting in favor of the censure resolution. Green voted present. As the vote proceeded, Green sat by himself along the center aisle.

Following the vote, Green will need to stand in the well of the House chamber while Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., reads the censure resolution to him. Starting in Trump's first term, Green, an outspoken progressive, has repeatedly introduced resolutions to impeach Trump, and has threatened to do so again this year.

The censure against Green was introduced by Rep. Dan Newhouse R-Wash. A Democratic effort to table the censure resolution was rejected Wednesday in a 209-211 vote.

A censure is a formal way for the House to express disapproval of a member’s conduct. A censured member does not lose any rights or privileges as a House member.

While Democrats engaged in both silent and sometimes vocal protests of Trump during his long address to a joint session of Congress this week, Green took things a step further.

He rose from his seat toward the front of the chamber Tuesday night, shook his cane toward Trump and repeated shouted that the president had "no mandate to cut Medicaid ... no mandate" — after Trump had said in his speech that voters in the 2024 election had handed him a mandate to slash the federal government.

Republicans across the aisle, including Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Nancy Mace of South Carolina, jeered and booed. The usually even-tempered Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso, R-Wyo., screamed at Green: "Sit down!"

Johnson banged the gavel and gave several warnings to Green, but the congressman refused to sit down or be quiet. Johnson then instructed the sergeant-at-arms to remove Green from the chamber.

He did not resist and walked out of the room as Republicans chanted in unison, "Na-nah, na-na-nah-na ... goodbye!"

Green, a member of the Congressional Black Caucus, said Wednesday that he had the "privilege of going to jail" with the late civil rights icon and former Rep. John Lewis, who he said taught him the importance of peaceful protest.

"So I’m not angry with the speaker. I’m not angry with the officers. I’m not upset with the members who are going to bring the motions or resolution to sanction. I will suffer the consequences," Green said. "But I must add this, what I did was from my heart. People are suffering and I was talking about Medicaid, I didn’t just say you don’t have a mandate. I said you don’t have a mandate to cut Medicaid."

"I did it from my heart and I will suffer whatever the consequences are," he added. "But truthfully, I would do it again."

The last House member to be censured was another progressive Black Caucus member, former Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., on Dec. 7, 2023. He was censured for pulling a fire alarm in a Capitol building when there was no fire or other emergency; Bowman was ousted last year in the Democratic primary and has insisted pulling the alarm was an accident.

