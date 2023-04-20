Congress

House Republicans Poised to Pass Transgender Sports Ban for Schools

The bill would prohibit schools that receive federal funding from allowing people “whose sex is male” to participate in sports designated for women or girls.

CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

The House is expected to pass legislation Thursday that would ban transgender women and girls from competing in female school athletics — the latest GOP salvo in the intensifying culture wars over transgender rights in America.

The bill, authored by Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., would amend Title IX to bar schools that receive federal funding from allowing people “whose sex is male” to participate in sports designated for women or girls.

The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act defines sex as “based solely on a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth.”

The GOP bill will go nowhere in the Democratic-controlled Senate, and the White House has said President Joe Biden would veto the measure, which “targets people for who they are and therefore is discriminatory,” if it were to make it to his desk.

