Hot Air Balloon Crash in New Mexico Kills at Least 4 People, Critically Injures 1

As a result of the crash, power is out in the area near Central Avenue and Unser Boulevard, Albuquerque police said

Four people were killed died and one was critically injured after a hot air balloon crashed in Albuquerque, N.M., on June 26, 2021.
At least four people have died and one remains in critical condition after a hot air balloon crashed into a power line in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Saturday morning.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a Cameron 0-120 hot air balloon struck the power lines about six miles west of the Albuquerque International Sunport Airport and caught fire.

Albuquerque police responded to the incident around 7 a.m.

"Unfortunately, 4 individuals died as a result of their wounds from the hot air balloon crash," the police department said in a tweet. "One additional individual was transported to a local hospital and is currently in critical and unstable condition."

