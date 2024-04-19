Glastonbury

Unusual ‘jogger' holds up traffic in Connecticut

By Angela Fortuna

Glastonbury Police

The Glastonbury Police Department is bringing a new definition to the phrase "horsing around."

Police officers in Glastonbury had an interesting day on Wednesday after encountering an early-morning jogger - but it's not the kind you'd expect.

A horse was captured on video jogging on Hebron Avenue and causing some delays for drivers.

The police department said the horse was safely returned home and remains in stable condition.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Glastonbury
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Solar Eclipse Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us