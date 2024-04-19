Unusual ‘jogger' holds up traffic in Connecticut

The Glastonbury Police Department is bringing a new definition to the phrase "horsing around."
Police officers in Glastonbury had an interesting day on Wednesday after encountering an early-morning jogger - but it's not the kind you'd expect.
A horse was captured on video jogging on Hebron Avenue and causing some delays for drivers.
The police department said the horse was safely returned home and remains in stable condition.
