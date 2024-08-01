Horse attacked by swarming wasps on highway rescued by Chicago-area cowboy community

Today, Sir Kellogg is undergoing pain relief therapy and munching on carrots. Just five days ago, he was fighting for his life.

“It was a terrifying experience,” Larry Geanes, better known as Cowboy Hawk, told NBC Chicago. “When I looked in the mirror, I could see only, all brown horse. Usually, I just see his head.”

Cowboy Hawk was driving the pair back to the barn from a riding event. Suddenly, a wasp nest inside the horse trailer erupted and Sir Kellogg was stuck inside.

Cowboy Hawk could tell something was wrong, so he pulled over. He said Sir Kellogg’s outlook was grim. The horse was bleeding, bruised, shaking, and nearly unresponsive.

“I thought he had broken his neck actually,” said Cowboy Hawk.

A friend saw the horse trailer on the side of the highway, and stopped to help. She called Vincent Sherrod, knowing he was an experienced cowboy and could probably help.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Within minutes, Sherrod, known as Cowboy Tip, and the rest of his crew got the scene and helped rescue Sir Kellogg.

“When we got there, we tied the horse up and got him to calm down, flipped him up and we got him out of there,” Cowboy Tip explained.

This teamwork is a testament to the cowboy community and their love for horses. Nothing new for Cowboy Tip, who runs an equestrian camp called Chicago Children Equestrian Center.

“To see that horse walking around and running around like he is, it really has done something to me,” said Cowboy Tip.

“I am so very, very grateful,” Cowboy Hawk added.