Hope Solo

Hope Solo Arrested in Walmart Parking Lot on DWI, Child Abuse Charges

She was booked into a North Carolina jail and then released

Champion & Activist: An Evening With Hope Solo
Sam Wasson/Getty Images

Former U.S. national goalkeeper Hope Solo was arrested in a North Carolina parking lot for alleged impaired driving while she was with her children, officials said Friday.

Winston-Salem police officers apprehended Solo, who also goes by her married name Stevens, on Thursday in a Walmart parking lot and booked her on suspicion of impaired driving, resisting arrest and misdemeanor child abuse, authorities said.

She was booked into a local jail and then released.

