Virtual Salute: Honoring the 13 US Troops Killed in the Kabul Airport Attack

The remains of the 13 U.S. troops killed in the Kabul airport suicide bombing last Thursday were returned home Sunday in a somber "dignified transfer" ritual attended by grieving family members and President Joe Biden.

Ranging from ages 20 to 31, the fallen soldiers were carried off the C-17 aircraft in 13 cases draped with American flags at the Dover Air Force Base. Eleven of the dead were Marines, one was a Navy sailor, and another was an Army solider.

The service members were killed during what U.S. officials called a "complex attack" while helping Americans and Afghans evacuate the country as the Taliban regime returned to power.

“The 13 service members that we lost were heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of our highest American ideals and while saving the lives of others,” Biden said in a statement. “Their bravery and selflessness has enabled more than 117,000 people at risk to reach safety thus far.”

