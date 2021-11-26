Family Says Boy, 12, Was Killed by Stray Bullet During Thanksgiving Celebration in San Diego

Family members have identified a 12-year-old boy they say was killed by a stray bullet during a backyard Thanksgiving celebration in San Diego's Skyline neighborhood.

Angel Domingo Gaspar Gallegos was hit in the back by a bullet that came through at least one fence, according to the boy's aunt, Maria Gaspar-Casillas.

She said family members tried to help Angel before paramedics arrived. He was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center where he died.

San Diego police were called to the home on the 7400 block of Cahill Drive near Cadman Street shortly after 9:30 p.m. Investigators have not confirmed reports from multiple family members stating the boy was hit by a stray bullet.

A verified GoFundMe page has been set up for Angel's family.

Jose Casillas, Angel's uncle, told NBC 7 Angel's mother was hospitalized after suffering a breakdown following the death of her son.

"We're all devastated right now," Casillas said.

SDPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the incident. A detailed description of the individual(s) linked to the death was not immediately available.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact SDPD’s homicide unit at (888) 580-8477.