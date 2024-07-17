New Jersey

Dogs at risk of euthanasia at overcrowded NJ animal shelter, adoption fees waived

Homeland Bound Pet Adoption Center in Blackwood, NJ, announced they are overcrowded and adopters and fosters are urgently needed

By Cherise Lynch

Dog inside crate
Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center

Overcrowding has a New Jersey animal shelter on the verge of having to euthanize dogs to create space for more lost and homeless pets in need.

Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center - located in Blackwood - announced they are overcrowded and adopters and fosters are urgently needed.

The center has waived all dog adoptions from now until Sunday, July 21 in an effort to find homes for all the furry friends.

"This is our worst nightmare and is something that we have narrowly avoided all year while combating severe overcrowding. We are currently caring for over 200 dogs, and we have 25 more dogs than we have kennels in our shelter building," the center said in a social media post.

The center said they have seven dogs in their shelter that have been there for a long time and are most at risk for euthanasia.

The adoption center is open Tuesday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If you would like to see the dogs that are up for adoption you can visit Homeward Bound's website.

