Homemade Guns Are Seized in Raid on Abe Shooting Suspect's Home, Police Say

Local media captured video and photos of the bulky weapon that police said was used to kill Abe

Police on Friday raided the home of the man suspected of using an improvised firearm to assassinate former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and said they seized multiple weapons that also appeared to be homemade.

The discovery followed the arrest of the suspect — identified by officials as Tetsuya Yamagishi, 41 — in the western Japanese city of Nara, where Abe had been delivering a campaign speech outdoors ahead of parliamentary elections this weekend.

Local media captured video and photos of the bulky weapon that police said was used to kill Abe. They confirmed that the firearm consists of two metal barrels attached to a wooden board and is more than a foot long.

A woman looks at a screen that shows the homemade weapon involved in the assassination of Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo, Japan.
Shinzo Abe
