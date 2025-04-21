Trump Administration

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's bag was stolen — including $3000 in cash, spokesperson says

A DHS spokesperson said Noem was carrying a large amount of cash "to treat her family to dinner, activities, and Easter gifts."

By Laura Strickler, Rebecca Shabad and Yamiche Alcindor | NBC News

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's bag — including $3000 in cash — was stolen on Sunday night, a DHS spokesperson confirmed to NBC News on Monday.

When asked about Noem carrying such a large amount of cash, the DHS spokesperson said, “Her entire family was in town including her children and grandchildren—she was using the withdrawal to treat her family to dinner, activities, and Easter gifts.”

CNN was the first to report on the theft.

During the White House Easter Egg Roll event on Monday, NBC News asked Noem about her purse being stolen, but she said she couldn't provide a comment or details.

"I don't think I can comment on it yet," she said. "It's not resolved yet."

Noem said the U.S. Secret Service was aware of the incident but said she hadn't spoken to agency personnel yet about what happened.

The Secret Service didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

It's not clear where or exactly when the theft of her bag occurred and what else her bag contained. It's also unclear whether Noem was specifically targeted.

Noem has been an outspoken member of President Donald Trump's Cabinet as she has pushed his hardline policies of deporting undocumented immigrants and fortifying the U.S.-Mexico border to slow illegal migration.

Before joining the administration, Noem was the governor of South Dakota and previously served as a member of the House.


