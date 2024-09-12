Home Depot to pay nearly $2 million to resolve allegations of overcharging

Home Depot has agreed to pay nearly $2 million to resolve allegations that the company overcharged customers and falsely advertised prices on items, it was announced Thursday.

The settlement stems from a civil complaint brought by the District Attorney's offices of San Diego, Alameda, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Sonoma counties.

Prosecutors allege Home Depot customers were charged more than the posted prices on items due to what's known as "scanner violations." This is when the prices listed for items on shelves are different from prices seen when the items are scanned at the register.

Home Depot entered into the settlement without admitting any liability or wrongdoing.

As part of the agreement, the company will pay $1,700,000 in civil penalties, plus $277,251 to cover the prosecutors' investigatory costs and fund other consumer protection enforcement efforts. Home Depot will also implement new price accuracy procedures that eliminate price increases on weekend days and establish audits and training on state pricing accuracy requirements.