Hiker rescued after getting trapped under 10,000-pound boulder for 7 hours in California mountains

A hiker’s legs were stuck under an estimated 10,000-pound boulder in California’s Inyo Mountains for a painstaking seven hours until he was finally rescued, officials said.

Inyo County Search and Rescue, a volunteer organization, was called to conduct the rescue mission after the local sheriff's office was notified about the trapped hiker near Independence on Dec. 5, the organization said in a news release.

With the help of a California Highway Patrol helicopter and the sheriff’s office, rescuers were able to reach the hiker below the Santa Rita Flat after dark, and found him “in great pain,” Inyo County Search and Rescue said.

His left leg was “pinned beneath a large boulder on a steep hillside” that was estimated to weigh between 6,000 and 10,000 pounds, according to authorities.

To free him, rescuers used a system of “ropes, pulleys, and leverage” to shift the boulder.f

