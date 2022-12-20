Recalls

Highway Safety Agency Probing Reports That Hertz Rented Unrepaired Recalled Vehicles

NHTSA says the vehicles are from the 2018 through 2020 model years.

This May 23, 2020, photo shows rental vehicles parked outside a closed Hertz car rental office in south Denver.
AP Photo/David Zalubowski, file

The U.S. government's road safety agency says it is investigating allegations that Hertz rented vehicles to customers without getting required recall repairs.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in a document posted Tuesday on its website that it has information indicating Hertz rented Nissan and Ford vehicles with unrepaired safety recalls.

The agency says that would violate the federal Motor Vehicle Safety Act. It has opened an investigation to audit Hertz's recall record.

Messages were left early Tuesday seeking comment from Hertz Corp., which is based in Florida.

NHTSA says the vehicles are from the 2018 through 2020 model years.

The agency has the authority to fine companies that don't comply with the safety act.

