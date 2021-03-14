Brush Fire Causes Damage, Shuts Down Portion of Garden State Parkway in Lakewood, New Jersey

What to Know
- A portion of the Garden State Parkway is closed due to a large brush fire in Lakewood, New Jersey.
- The three-alarm fire started in the area of Airport Road and Cedarbridge Avenue around 1:30 p.m.
- Conditions are currently ripe for fast-moving brush fires that can burn out of control with even a small spark.
A large brush fire is causing major damage and shut down a portion of the Garden State Parkway in Lakewood, New Jersey.
The three-alarm fire started in the area of Airport Road and Cedarbridge Avenue around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The fire shut down the Parkway’s Exit 89 in both directions and also damaged several structures. Motorists should avoid the area if possible as fire crews continues to battle the flames.
Powerful wind gusts and low humidity have combined to make for potentially dangerous fire conditions Sunday into Monday throughout the greater the Philadelphia area.
The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning from 8 a.m. Sunday to 5 p.m. Monday for Southeastern Pennsylvania – including Philadelphia, Berks County and the Lehigh Valley – as well as most of New Jersey and all of Delaware.
The warning means there is a high danger of wind-fanned wildfires that can rapidly spread out of control.
Winds reached 35-40 mph Sunday afternoon and evening, with relative humidity dropping to around 20% and rising only to about 35-40% by nightfall. Humidity will drop once again – between 15% and 20% – on Monday, and gusts that day are expected to reach around 20 mph.
People should be careful with any outdoor burning and avoid throwing cigarette butts out of car windows, since even a small ember blown onto dry brush can spark a fire.