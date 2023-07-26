Capitol Riot

High school student who sat in Pence's chair during Capitol riot is sentenced to 1 year in prison

Georgia resident Bruno Joseph Cua was 18 when he attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021

Senate Television via AP

A high school student who stormed the U.S. Capitol, assaulted a police officer and sat in a Senate floor chair reserved for the vice president has been sentenced to one year in prison.

Georgia resident Bruno Joseph Cua was 18 when he attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, making him one of the youngest people charged in the riot.

U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss sentenced Cua on Wednesday to a prison term of one year and one day followed by three years of supervised release.

The judge convicted Cua of felony charges after a trial earlier this year.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Both of Cua's parents made remarks, saying they were sorry they brought him to D.C., NBC News reported. They previously said they felt “just stupid” and “embarrassed” that they bought into Trump’s election lies.

“I should have seen the pot that was boiling,” Alise Cuasaid in court on Wednesday. “I believed what I was hearing.”

Joseph Cua said Jan. 6 was “a black mark on our nation’s history” and that he failed his son, who he said heard “stop the steal” as a “call to action,” and that his son was “under the influence” of “intoxicating” chants and battle cries.

U.S. & World

climate change 19 mins ago

Urban heat islands are making an already broiling summer worse for millions of people

Twitter 47 mins ago

Elon Musk's X takes @X handle from longtime Twitter user

“He thought he was fighting for our country, not against it,” Joseph Cua said. “Where have all the bullhorns gone?”

Starting with President Trump’s “Save America Rally” speech, to rioters breaching the U.S. Capitol and ending with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris confirmed as the next President and Vice President of the U.S., here’s a look at what happened at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, 2021.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Capitol Riot
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us