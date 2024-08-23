High school paraprofessional in NJ accused of using social media to solicit nude photos from student

A high school paraprofessional in New Jersey is accused of using social media to have sexual conversations with a student and solicit nude photos.

According to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office, Michael Van Kline, 42, of Lumberton, who works as a paraprofessional at Seneca High School in Tabernacle, has been charged with using social media to have sexual conversations with a student.

Officials said Van Kline had convinced the student to send him nude photos and suggested the two meet to have sex.

The investigation initially began after authorities received information that Van Kline may have been inappropriately communicating with a student electronically, officials said.

Van Kline was taken into custody Thursday and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, according to officials.

He was lodged in the Burlington Couty Jail in Mount Holly but was released Friday following a first appearance in Superior Court. Officials said the case will now be prepared for presentation to a grand jury for possible indictment.

Van Kline will not be allowed on school grounds or at school functions moving forward, according to officials.

Anyone who believes they have been victimized by Van Kline is asked to contact investigators at tips@co.burlington.nj.us.

