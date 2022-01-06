Greenwich

High School Hockey Player Dies After On-Ice Collision in Greenwich

A high school hockey player died after a collision on the ice at a game in Greenwich Thursday evening.

It happened around 5 p.m. during a game between Brunswick School, of Greenwich, and St. Luke's School, of New Canaan. Both are private schools.

A player from St. Luke's fell to the ice during the game. Another player who was near the player who had fallen was unable to stop, and collided with the downed player, according to police Capt. Mark Zuccerella.

The downed player was rushed to Greenwich Hospital and died as a result of the injury, Capt. Zuccerella said.

No other information was immediately available.

