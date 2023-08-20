Connecticut's Sales Tax Free Week begins Sunday

Connecticut's Sales Tax Free Week is here and this is what you need to know!
Sales Tax Free Week begins on the third Sunday of August and runs until the following Saturday. This year it will run from Sunday, August 20 through Saturday, August 26.
What is Sales Tax Free Week?
During Sales Tax Free Week, retail purchases of most clothing and footwear items priced under $100 are exempt from Connecticut state sales and use tax.
Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.
It applies to each eligible item that costs under $100 regardless of how many items are purchased at the same time.
When is Sales Tax Free Week?
This year's Sales Tax Free Week runs from Sunday, August 20 through Saturday, August 26. This is Connecticut's third Sales Tax Free Week.
U.S. & World
What is included in Sales Tax Free Week?
Here are examples of clothing or footwear that is tax exempt when sold for less than $100:
- Antique clothing
- Aprons (kitchen)
- Arm warmers
- Athletic socks
- Bandannas
- Baseball hats
- Bathing caps
- Belts, suspenders, belt buckles
- Bicycle sneakers without cleats
- Blouses
- Chef uniforms
- Children's bibs
- Clerical vestments and religious clothing
- Diapers (cloth, disposable, adult or child)
- Dresses
- Ear muffs
- Employee uniforms (police, fire, mechanics, nurses, postal, etc.)
- Fashion boots
- Formal wear gowns
- Formal wear rentals
- Foul weather gear
- Gaters
- Gloves
- Golf dresses and skirts
- Golf jackets and shirts
- Graduation caps and gowns
- Gym suits
- Handkerchiefs
- Hats, caps
- Jeans
- Jogging suits, sweatsuits
- Leg warmers
- Leotards, tights
- Lingerie
- Nylons, hosiery
- Support hose specially designed to aid in the circulation of blood purchased by persons with medical need for the hose are exempt regardless of their cost.
- Overclothes
- Overshoes, rubbers, boots
- Painter pants
- Ponchos
- Rain jacket, rain suits, rain wear
- Rented uniforms
- Robes
- Sashes
- Scarves
- Scout uniforms
- Shirts
- Shoelaces
- Shoes including aerobic, basketball, boat, running, safety
- Ski sweaters and ski jackets
- Sleepwear including nightgowns and pajamas
- Slippers
- Sneakers
- Socks
- Square dancing clothes
- Swimsuits
- Tennis clothing
- Ties
- Undergarments
- Wedding gowns, headpieces and veils
- Work clothes
What is exempt from Sales Tax Free Week?
There are several items that are taxable even if they are sold for less than $100.
Included in those items are boots (fishing, mountain climbing, paddock, riding, ski, firefighter), gloves (athletic, garden, golf, tennis, work, rubber, surgical), handbags and purses, ice skates, jewelry, party costumes, shoes (ballet, bicycle, bowling, cleated, football, golf, track, jazz, tap, turf), sports helmets and sports uniforms, wallets and wetsuits.
This year mark's Connecticut's 23rd Sales Tax Free Week.