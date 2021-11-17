Here's What Stores Will Be Open (And Closed) on Thanksgiving Day 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic changed holiday shopping in 2020 with many retailers closing their doors on Thanksgiving and Americans opting for online shopping and contactless pick-up.

As Americans gear up for the holiday season this year, here’s a look at what retailers will be open (and closed) on Thanksgiving.

Target – Closed

Walmart – Closed

Best Buy – Closed

Costco – Closed

Home Depot — Closed

Macy’s – Closed

DICK'S Sporting Goods — Closed

Aldi — Closed

Marshalls – Closed

Trader Joe's – Closed

JCPenney – Closed

Kohl’s – Closed

Barnes and Noble – Closed

Bed Bath and Beyond – Closed

Old Navy – Closed

Whole Foods – Open for modified hours (check your store here)

Kroger – Check with local store

Big Lots – Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

This list will be updated as more stores release holiday hours.

