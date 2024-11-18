Here's what changes are coming to Social Security in 2025

Social Security beneficiaries will soon experience a welcome change, with benefits slated to climb due to a cost-of-living adjustment.

Recipients will see a 2.5% cost-of-living adjustment in 2025, which is notably less than the 3.2% average adjustment in 2024. The increase is the lowest cost-of-living adjustment since January 2021 -- which was 1.3%.

The raise is intended to help meet higher prices for food, fuel, and other goods and services. The average recipient will see an increase of about $50 per month, according to agency officials. Social Security recipients received a 3.2% increase in their benefits in 2024, and some retirees are concerned that this year’s increase is not big enough to meet their needs.

Recipients will be notified about their new benefit by mail starting in early December.

Social Security beneficiaries will begin seeing the higher payments in January, according to a news release from the Social Security Administration.

And it's far from the only change you can expect in the months ahead.

Supplemental Security Income recipients will also receive increased payments, which are set to start on Dec. 31. SSI provides monthly payments to adults and children who have income below specific financial limits and qualify to receive Social Security benefits.

The other significant change impacts those who are currently working. The taxable maximum -- the maximum amount of earnings subject to the Social Security tax -- will increase to $176,100 from $168,600.

According to the Social Security Administration, the taxable maximum changes each year with changes in the national average wage index.

Are there any other changes?

The earnings limit for workers who are younger than "full" retirement age will increase to $23,400.

The earnings limit for people reaching their “full” retirement age in 2025 will rise to $62,160.

Note: The full retirement age will be 66 years and 10 months in 2025.