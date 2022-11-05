Powerball

Here Are the Winning Numbers for Saturday's $1.6 Billion Powerball Drawing

A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their Powerball numbers at a market in Prospect, Pa., Oct. 28, 2022.
Keith Srakocic/AP

The Powerball jackpot has reached a record estimated high of $1.6 billion for Saturday's drawing, making it the largest lottery prize in history.

The winning numbers: 28-45-53-56-69 Powerball: 20 Power Play: 3x

The new jackpot tops the previous record prize of $1.586 billion won in 2016 by three Powerball players in California, Florida and Tennessee. Longtime players and first-timers alike flocked to buy tickets ahead of Saturday's drawing, according to The Associated Press.

No one has hit all six numbers since Aug. 3. That's 39 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner. The winless streak is due to the abysmal odds of winning: one in 292.2 million.

The longer the game goes without a grand prize winner, the larger the payout will grow.

The Powerball is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. It costs $2 to play.

