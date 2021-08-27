Death in Kabul: Here Are the Service Members Who Died in the Airport Suicide Bomb

Thirteen American service members screening Afghans desperate to fly out of the country died Thursday in a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan.

President Joe Biden called the military members heroes who represented the best of America as they worked selflessly to help others escape the Taliban regime that has retaken the country.

They were part of the bravest, most capable, most selfless military on the face of the Earth," Biden said. "And they were part of simply what I call the backbone of America. They're the spine of America, the best the country has to offer."

The blast took place at the Abbey Gate as would-be evacuees were searched, leaving scores dead and injured. An Afghan offshoot of the Islamic State took responsibility.

Biden vowed retribution, saying, "We will hunt you down."

Here are the military members who died. Eleven were U.S. Marines, according to Maj. Jim Stenger, a Marine Corps spokesperson, one was a Navy corpsman and one was a solider.

Maxton Soviak

Maxton Soviak was a U.S. Navy corpsman from northern Ohio, who was going to make the Navy his career, his family said.

"Max was a wonderful son who loved his family, his community, and was proud to serve in the U.S. Navy," his family said in a statement. "He was excited about the opportunities the Navy would offer him and planned to make the Navy

a career. We are incredibly proud of his service to our country."

"As we mourn the loss of our son, we also mourn for the loss of the Marines and soldier who were killed and pray for the speedy recovery of all of those wounded in Afghanistan," the statement read. "Words cannot express how heartbroken we are with this news and we will miss Max tremendously."

The family thanked those who had offered support and prayers.

WOIO, Cleveland 19 News, reported that the Berlin Heights native was a 2017 graduate of Edison High School in Milan, Ohio. The Edison schools superintendent, Thomas Roth, remembered Soviak as a good student who was well-liked and active in sports.

“Max was full of life in everything he did,” Roth told WOIO.

