Suspect Found Dead After Gunfire, Police Standoff in Connecticut

A suspect who was barricaded inside a building on Main Street in Branford during a standoff with police has been found dead inside, according to the Branford Police Department.

During what became an hours-long standoff, shots were fired, and some neighbors were evacuated or asked to shelter in place while police asked people to stay away from the area. One gunshot victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Just after 7 p.m. police said the area was safe and there was no further threat to the public. Main Street remains closed near Cherry Hill.

Officers responded to the scene just after 12 p.m. Tuesday and were met with heavy gunfire coming from the upper floors of a business/apartment building, according to police.

Police closed roads and evacuated some residents.

Some witnesses said police told them to stay inside and lock their doors, while others were asked to evacuate.

"We could see more and more cops arriving on scene, adding tactical gear, pulling out semi-automatic rifles. It looked like a pretty big situation and about five minutes ago they knocked on the door as the snipers positioned on my front lawn, asked myself and my roommate if we would be willing to leave and so now I’m here," explained Brian Choronzy.

Branford Police said there are multiple crime scenes. Connecticut State Police and New Haven State's Attorney are on scene to assist with the investigation.

Parts of Route 1 and Main Street were shut down and Interstate 95 was closed at Exit 53, but have since reopened.

Route 146 was also closed at Commercial Parkway and traffic was diverted.

People in at least one neighboring business were told to shelter in place and residents on Bradley Street were evacuated.

An NBC Connecticut crew at the scene reported at least five ambulances on Commercial Parkway.

