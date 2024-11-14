Florida

Florida beach worker makes gruesome discovery after human head washes ashore

Miami-Dade police confirmed Thursday that the head belonged to a man, but said the medical examiner was still working to identify the remains.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A human head that washed ashore on a South Florida beach this week belonged to a man whose identity remains unknown, police said.

Miami-Dade police confirmed Thursday that the head belonged to a man, but said the medical examiner was still working to identify the remains.

The head was found Tuesday morning on the beach on Key Biscayne, an island just off the Miami coast.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Police said a person who was raking the beach found the head and called authorities.

Investigators are also working to determine how the man died.

No other remains have been located, police told NBC News.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

FloridaKey Biscayne
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us