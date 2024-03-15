HashiCorp shares jump on report that company is considering a sale

  • HashiCorp shares soared 13% in extended trading on Friday after Bloomberg reported that the software company has engaged an outside firm to see about interest from potential buyers.
  • CEO David McJannet said on a conference call with analysts last week that HashiCorp is "behind where we wanted the company to be at this point in our growth cycle, and we have work to do."

The company has engaged an outside firm to see about interest from potential buyers, Bloomberg said, citing unnamed sources. A company representative didn't immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

HashiCorp, whose software helps developers control resources in public clouds and data centers, debuted on the Nasdaq in late 2021, right at the peak of the tech market. The stock dropped 14% last year while the S&P 500 posted a 24% gain.

As of Friday's close, HashiCorp was trading at $26.50, or 67% below its IPO price. Its market cap sits at around $5 billion. In the latest quarter, revenue growth slowed to 15% from 41% a year earlier.

"We are behind where we wanted the company to be at this point in our growth cycle, and we have work to do," CEO David McJannet said on a conference call with analysts last week.

In December, HashiCorp co-founder and

Mitchell Hashimoto, a co-founder and former technology chief of HashiCorp, said in December that he was leaving the company.

Read Bloomberg's full report here.

