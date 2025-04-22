Mass. governor supports Harvard amid Trump lawsuit as White House responds

The ongoing battle between the Donald Trump administration and Harvard University took another turn Tuesday, with fresh comments from both sides.

Harvard sued the Trump administration on Monday after the federal government said it was freezing $2.2 billion in grants. University officials said the government wanted "unprecedented and improper" control over the Ivy League institution.

The complaint, filed in Massachusetts district court, accused the administration of violating the First Amendment and other federal laws and regulations.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

On Tuesday, Mass. Gov. Maura Healey came out in support of the university, doubling down on her comments from before the lawsuit was filed.

"I applaud Harvard for filing its lawsuit against the Trump administration," Healey said. "The Trump administration continues to do things that are illegal, that are unconstitutional, and what Harvard is calling out is the illegal actions by the Trump administration -- who has essentially sought to bully and silence critics, those who disagree with the administration. Harvard said 'enough is enough' and I'm proud to stand strongly in support of Harvard.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"What's at issue here is so important, not just for Harvard but for all of our universities around the country, including those here in Massachusetts. Last week I was at University of Massachusetts medical school, where already because of Donald Trump's cuts they've had to fire, lay off 200 employees -- people who are actually doing research into life saving cures and treatments. It makes no sense what the Trump administration is doing.

"They're trying to scare away foreign students, scare away faculty. I think about the 100,000 foreign students who come to study in Massachusetts every year. They're the ones who are in our labs, pioneering research, developing cures, winning Nobel Prizes, starting companies here in Massachusetts, and so you know what Donald Trump is doing by his attack on colleges and universities, it hurts all of us. It hurts us here in Massachusetts. It hurts all all of our states because, you know, colleges and universities are part of the economic life flood of the state A lot of economic growth has come out of our colleges and universities.

"I'm proud of Harvard for standing up. What the Trump administration is doing is outrageous. It's part of a continued playbook to silence critics, going after and targeting law firms, companies, everyday Americans, colleges and universities, all in an effort to silence them, and it's very damaging."

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt later responded, pinning the blame on Harvard for not abiding by federal law.

"The president has made it quite clear that it's Harvard who has put themselves in the position to lose their own funding by not obeying federal law. We expect all colleges and universities who are receiving taxpayer funds to abide by federal law. It's quite simple.

"The president made it clear he's not going to tolerate violations of federal law. He's not going to tolerate illegal harassment and violence towards Jewish American students or students of any faith on our campuses across the country. So, we will be responding to the lawsuit in court. And, again, it's quite simple: if you want federal dollars, obey federal law."

After Harvard University refused to comply with a list of demands from the Trump administration, it's had billions of dollars in federal funds frozen. Here's a summary of where we are, and context from political commentator Sue O'Connell — she says the school has learned from its experience over centuries, and explains why the loss of funding has impacts, despite Harvard's wealth.