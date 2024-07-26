Kamala Harris

Harris calls Sonya Massey's family

Massey was a 36-year-old Black woman who was shot by a sheriff’s deputy in her Illinois home on July 6.

By Yamiche Alcindor | NBC News

On Friday, Vice President Kamala Harris called the family of Sonya Massey, a 36-year-old Black woman who was shot by a sheriff’s deputy in her Illinois home, according to Massey’s family members who spoke to NBC News

Massey, 36, was killed July 6 after she called the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office because she was afraid there might be a prowler outside, according to an attorney for her family and Illinois State Police.

Sonya Massey
Sonya Massey (Courtesy Ruby Funeral Services)

“It’s made me feel a lot better today,” said James Wilburn, Massey’s father. 

Of Harris, Wilburn said, “She gave us her heartfelt condolences, and she let us know that she is with us, 100% that this senseless killing.”

This is a breaking news story and will continue to be updated.

This article tagged under:

Kamala HarrisCrime and Courts
