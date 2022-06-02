Connecticut Teacher Sexually Assaulted Student, Sent Inappropriate Texts: Police

A teacher at a Hamden school is being accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old student and sending inappropriate text messages to others, police said.

Officials said 27-year-old Dominique Maynard was an English Language Arts teacher at Booker T. Washington Academy. A group of students, aged 12 to 13, accused the teacher of sending inappropriate text messages to them.

A parent initially contacted the school after seeing the texts that were sent to her child, according to John Taylor, executive director of the school.

Detectives conducted an extensive investigation into the allegations and determined that Maynard sexually assaulted a 13-year-old boy that was their student. The incident happened on school grounds, according to authorities.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Officials said their investigation revealed that Maynard did in fact send inappropriate texts to multiple students.

The school administration fired Maynard in November when police began their investigation.

Maynard was arrested and faces charges including four counts of second-degree sexual assault and four counts of risk of injury to a minor.

They were held on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 3.