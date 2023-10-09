half moon bay

Pumpkin weighing 2,749 pounds wins California contest, sets world record for biggest gourd

Last year's contest featured a winning pumpkin from Minnesota weighing in at 2,560 pounds

By Stephen Ellison

NBC Universal, Inc.

A pumpkin tipped the scales at 2,749 pounds in Half Moon Bay on Monday to set a world record and capture the title in the 50th annual weigh off.

Defending Half Moon Bay champion Travis Gienger of Minnesota, who set the North American record in the 2022 contest, grew the world record gourd that captured the grand prize at the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off.

The previous world record of 2,702 pounds was set at a contest in Italy in 2021, according to contest organizers.

Gienger will get $9 a pound for winning the contest and a $30,000 bonus for breaking the world record, organizers say. This year's grand prize winner also will get a ring not unlike those awarded to World Series, Super Bowl and NBA champions.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The famous contest featuring some of the largest gourds around kicks off a week of events and festivities leading up to the 51st annual Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival next weekend.

Last year's contest featured a winning pumpkin from Minnesota weighing in at 2,560 pounds, setting a North American record.

In this year's contest, cash prizes were also awarded for the most beautiful pumpkin, the biggest California pumpkin and the biggest Coastside (local) pumpkin.

U.S. & World

Powerball 30 mins ago

Powerball jackpot hits $1.55 billion for Monday drawing

Israel-Hamas War 1 hour ago

What sparked the war between Israel and Hamas?

For more on the contest and the festival, visit the official contest website.

This article tagged under:

half moon bay
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us