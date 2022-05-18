Gunman Shoots 3 Women, 2 Men Near Temple University

A woman who was shot seven times as well as two men, including one who was shot 14 times, were left fighting for their lives while two other women were recovering following a quintuple shooting near Philadelphia's Temple University Wednesday night.

Three women, two 20-year-olds, and 21-year-old, as well as two men, ages 28 and 59, were on the 1500 block of North Bouvier Street at 7:25 p.m. when a gunman opened fire.

One 20-year-old woman was shot seven times throughout her body, the 28-year-old man was shot 14 times throughout his body, the 59-year-old man was shot once in the chest, the other 20-year-old woman was shot once in the right arm and the 21-year-old woman was shot once in the left knee,

All five victims were taken to Temple University Hospital. One 20-year-old woman and two men were all in critical condition. The other women were both in stable condition.

Police told NBC10 two people were spotted fleeing the scene after the shooting. They were both taken into custody for questioning. One of those people was in possession of a gun and arrested, investigators said. It's unknown at this time however if that person was the gunman.

The shooting occurred a few blocks away from Temple University's campus.

Philadelphia Police Capt. John Walker said that "we need to start resolving our conflicts better."

Police said some sort of disagreement led to the gunfire.

"This is everybody's problem, it's going to take an entire village to get this under control," Walker said.

