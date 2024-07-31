New York

US reaches plea deal with alleged 9/11 mastermind and 2 accomplices

The man accused of being the main plotter in al-Qaeda’s Sept. 11, 2001, attacks has agreed to plead guilty, the Defense Department said Wednesday

By Staff and wire

New York City's World Trade Center.
Robert Giroux/Getty Images

Three Guantanamo detainees accused of plotting the September 11, 2001, terror attacks have reached plea agreements with the military, the Pentagon announced Wednesday.

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, widely considered the mastermind of the 9/11 attack, and two accomplices are expected to enter the pleas at the military commission at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, as soon as next week, the Office of Military Commissions said in a statement.

Pentagon officials declined to immediately release the terms of the plea bargain. 

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

The U.S. agreement with the men to enter into a plea agreement comes more than 16 years after their prosecution began for al-Qaeda's attack, and more than 20 years after militants flew commandeered commercial airliners into buildings, killing nearly 3,000 people.

Terry Strada, national chairperson of a group of families of victims called 9/11 Families United, had been at Manhattan federal court for a hearing on one of many civil lawsuits when she heard news of the plea agreement.

Strada said many families have just wanted to see the men admit guilt.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

“For me personally, I wanted to see a trial,” she said. “And they just took away the justice I was expecting, a trial and the punishment.”

U.S. & World

Health 7 mins ago

Gen x, millennials face higher risk of 17 cancers than older generations

Google 49 mins ago

Google announces steps to combat nonconsensual sexually explicit deepfakes

“They were cowards when they planned the attack. And they’re cowards today,” she said.

Dozens of relatives of those killed died while awaiting resolution of the case, Strada said.

This article tagged under:

New York
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us