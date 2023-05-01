Grown Up Princess Charlotte Looks Just Like Mom Kate Middleton in 8th Birthday Portrait

Princess Charlotte is holding court on her birthday.

Kate Middleton and Prince William got a jump start on their daughter's eighth birthday a day early, sharing a tribute the birthday girl on social media alongside a new photo. In the snap, taken by her mom, Charlotte, wearing a white dress with pink and blue flowers, is seen smiling at the camera while sitting in a white wicker chair.

"Wishing Princess Charlotte a very happy birthday!" The Prince and Princess of Wales' captioned their May 1 Instagram post. "8 tomorrow."

Kate—who also shares sons Prince George, 9, and Prince Louis, 5, with William—recently revealed her special birthday tradition when it comes to the kids.

"I love making the birthday cake," she said on the Mary Berry's A Berry Royal Christmas special in 2021. "It's become a bit of a tradition that I stay up 'til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it."

Charlotte's birthday celebration comes just days before another monumental family occasion: King Charles III and Queen Camilla's coronation on May 6. Joining William, Kate and their kids at the coronation is Charles' younger son Prince Harry—who will attend without wife Meghan Markle—as well as his siblings Princess Anne, and his brothers Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

And in addition to Charles and Camilla, several royals will take on roles during the event including William, who is set to present the King with the Stole Royal and the Robe Royal, per the coronation liturgy shared by the Church of England.

Along with the Prince of Wales, Prince George will also be a part of the ceremony by serving as one of the eight Pages of Honor, alongside Camilla's grandchildren Freddy Parker Bowles, Gus Lopes and Louis Lopes, and her great-nephew Arthur Elliot.

"His parents are very excited and delighted that he is a page," a spokesperson for William and Kate told People in a statement published April 14. "It's something that his parents have thought long and hard about and are very much looking forward to — and I'm sure George is too."