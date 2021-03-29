Growing Concerns in Conn. Over Spread of COVID-19 Virus Variants as Vaccine Rollout Continues

As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues in Connecticut, there are growing concerns about the spread of virus variants in the state.

For a period of time, we were making progress, but when it comes to COVID-19, Connecticut is one of the states that's been ticking up in cases recently.

The uptick in cases caused the Dept. of Public Health to issue a warning over the weekend reminding people to remain vigilant as several communities throughout the state have gone into Red Alert status.

Health officials are also urging people to get the vaccine. To provide options, there will be clinics reopening.

Starting tonight, East Hartford will hold a second clinic for childcare providers. It will take place at the Community Cultural Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Amid worries about increasing COVID-19 case numbers, more vaccine clinics are opening across the state.

UConn Health is also opening a clinic on the UConn Storrs campus today and it's all about getting shots in the arm as quickly as possible.

"In order for us to get to a sense of feeling normal about this, the more people we have immunized against COVID-19, the faster we could see that level of protection in our community for protecting each other and get back to a low occurrence of COVID-19,” said East Hartford Director of Health and Social Services Laurence Burnsed.

Who Can Get a COVID-19 Vaccine in Connecticut

The state started the vaccine rollout in mid-December by vaccinating healthcare personnel, long-term care facility residents and medical first responders.

As of mid-January, Connecticut residents 75 and older have been able to sign up for an appointment and get a vaccine.

Connecticut residents 55 and older can sign up and get an appointment.

Pre-K-12 Teachers, paraprofessionals, custodial staff, food service providers, school bus drivers and childcare providers as well as in-school administrative staff. This group does not include individuals who are not required to work on-site in a school. Note: Pre-K-12 school staff and teachers, and professional child care providers will be eligible for the vaccine.

People 45 to 55

Note:To get a vaccine in Connecticut, you must either live or work in the state. If you typically visit a provider here but do not live or work in Connecticut, you are not eligible and must get vaccinated in your home state.

How to Get an Appointment for a COVID-19 Vaccine in Connecticut

By phone: Call Connecticut’s Vaccine Appointment Assist Line at 877-918-2224, seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for scheduling at select sites.

Online: Schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment in VAMS, the Vaccine Administration Management System.