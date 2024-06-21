Crime and Courts

Grocery store shooting in Arkansas leaves 3 dead, others wounded, police say

Footage from TV reporters showed multiple local and state agencies responding to the scene

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Three people were killed and 10 wounded, including two law enforcement officers, when a shooter opened fire Friday at a grocery store in Arkansas, police said.

The shooting occurred just after 11:30 a.m. at the Mad Butcher grocery store in Fordyce. Police shot the suspected shooter, who sustained injuries that were not life-threatening, Arkansas Department of Public Safety Director Mike Hagar said at a news conference Friday. Two officers were among those shot and neither have life-threatening injuries.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

The remaining injuries ranged from “not life-threatening to extremely critical,” Hagar said.

“It’s tragic, our hearts are broken,” he said.

Police did not immediately say whether the shooting occurred inside or outside the store. Hagar said they expected to release more information later Friday evening.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Fordyce is a city of about 3,200 people located 65 miles (104 kilometers) south of Little Rock.

U.S. & World

Elections 58 mins ago

Judge dismisses charges in Nevada fake electors case over venue question, attorney general to appeal

Health care 2 hours ago

Federal appeals court says some employers can exclude HIV prep from insurance coverage

Video posted on social media showed at least one person lying in the parking lot, while another captured multiple gunshots ringing out.

Images from reporters on the scene showed a slew of bullet holes in the grocery store's window. In video footage, local and state agencies could be seen responding to the scene, with at least one medical helicopter landing nearby.

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she had been briefed on the shooting.

“I am thankful to law enforcement and first responders for their quick and heroic action to save lives,” Sanders posted on the social media platform X. “My prayers are with the victims and all those impacted by this.”

It's the latest mass shooting to have a grocery store as its backdrop. A white supremacist in 2022 killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket. That shooting came a little more than a year after one at a Boulder, Colorado, supermarket, where 10 people were killed.

David Rodriguez, 58, had stopped at his local gas station in Fordyce to fill up his car when he heard what he thought were fireworks from a nearby vendor’s stand.

“We heard a few little pops,” he said.

He then saw people running from the Mad Butcher grocery store into the parking lot, and one person lying on the ground. He began recording video with his phone before the gunfire escalated.

“The police started to show up, and then there was massive gunfire and ambulances pulling up,” he said. “The bullets were just flying.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us