Grief counseling being offered at high school in Lebanon, Conn. after death of student

Grief counselors will be available at Lyman Memorial High School in Lebanon on Monday to help the community process the death of a student over the weekend.

State police initially said they responded to a crash on Norwich Avenue after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. They later said they were contacted by family members who were concerned after a loved one didn't return home late Friday night.

After a search, troopers found a car had driven off Norwich Avenue and into a heavily wooded area near Savin Lake Park. They located the driver dead inside.

The driver was identified as Camrynn Reynolds, a student at Lyman Memorial High School, according to school superintendent Andrew Gonzalez.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the grieving family, friends, and all those affected by this profound tragedy," Gonzalez said in a letter to the school community.

The school is offering counseling for students who need support, Gonzalez said.

In the coming weeks, the school will come together to honor and celebrate Reynolds' life.

"We will come together as a community to honor the memory of our lost student, celebrating their life and the positive impact they had on our lives," Gonzalez said.

The school's homecoming dance will also be rescheduled.

Anyone who feels their child should stay home should call the main office at 860-642-5744.