Grandmother Arrested in Connection With Death of 1-Year-Old Grandson in Connecticut

A grandmother has been arrested in connection with the death of her 1-year-old grandson in Danbury.
Police said they responded to Danbury Hospital on March 17 after a 1-year-old boy died because the circumstances were suspicious, and they started to investigate.
The child’s grandmother, 60-year-old Cora Brandon, is suspected of being complicit in his death, according to Danbury police.
An arrest warrant was issued on Tuesday and investigators from the Special Victims Unit and Special Investigations Division found Brandon at a local address and arrested her on Wednesday.
Brandon has been charged with manslaughter in the first degree; five counts of risk of injury to a minor, impairing morals; and possession of a controlled substance.
She was held on a $500,000 bond.
Police said this is an ongoing investigation and the warrant is sealed.