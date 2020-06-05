coronavirus in connecticut

Connecticut Moves Up Timeline to Start Phase 2 of Reopening

NBC Universal, Inc.

The governor plans to start the next phase of reopening the state a few days early after closing non-essential businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead of starting Phase 2 on June 20, Gov. Ned Lamont said Phase 2 will start on June 17 as long as COVID hospitalizations and infection rates remain low.

Among the businesses that the governor has said will be able to open in Phase 2 are gyms, nail salons and movie theaters.

“To avoid having Phase 2 of Connecticut's reopening efforts take effect during a busy Father's Day weekend, we're going to move it up a few days earlier to June 17,” the governor Tweeted.

Businesses that were deemed "non-essential" closed down in March to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. On May 20, Phase One started, which allowed some businesses to reopen.

What's Opening in Phase 2:

  • Accommodation (no bar areas)
  • Gyms, fitness & sports clubs
  • All personal services (nail salons, tattoo parlors)
  • Outdoor arts, entertainment, and events (up to 50 people)
  • Outdoor amusement parks
  • Movie theaters
  • Bowling alleys
  • Social clubs, pools
  • All museums, zoos, aquariums
  • Restaurants (indoor dining, no bar)

What's Planned for Phase 3:

Phase 3, according to the governor, would come at a later date in the summer, potentially in late July. The businesses to open in Phase 3 include:

  • Bars
  • Indoor event spaces & venues
  • Indoor amusement parks & arcades
  • Outdoor events (up to 100 people)

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in connecticutCOVID-19governor ned lamont
