Connecticut Moves Up Timeline to Start Phase 2 of Reopening

The governor plans to start the next phase of reopening the state a few days early after closing non-essential businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead of starting Phase 2 on June 20, Gov. Ned Lamont said Phase 2 will start on June 17 as long as COVID hospitalizations and infection rates remain low.
Among the businesses that the governor has said will be able to open in Phase 2 are gyms, nail salons and movie theaters.
“To avoid having Phase 2 of Connecticut's reopening efforts take effect during a busy Father's Day weekend, we're going to move it up a few days earlier to June 17,” the governor Tweeted.
Businesses that were deemed "non-essential" closed down in March to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. On May 20, Phase One started, which allowed some businesses to reopen.
What's Opening in Phase 2:
- Accommodation (no bar areas)
- Gyms, fitness & sports clubs
- All personal services (nail salons, tattoo parlors)
- Outdoor arts, entertainment, and events (up to 50 people)
- Outdoor amusement parks
- Movie theaters
- Bowling alleys
- Social clubs, pools
- All museums, zoos, aquariums
- Restaurants (indoor dining, no bar)
What's Planned for Phase 3:
Phase 3, according to the governor, would come at a later date in the summer, potentially in late July. The businesses to open in Phase 3 include:
- Bars
- Indoor event spaces & venues
- Indoor amusement parks & arcades
- Outdoor events (up to 100 people)