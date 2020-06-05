Connecticut Moves Up Timeline to Start Phase 2 of Reopening

The governor plans to start the next phase of reopening the state a few days early after closing non-essential businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead of starting Phase 2 on June 20, Gov. Ned Lamont said Phase 2 will start on June 17 as long as COVID hospitalizations and infection rates remain low.

Among the businesses that the governor has said will be able to open in Phase 2 are gyms, nail salons and movie theaters.

To avoid having Phase 2 of Connecticut's reopening efforts take effect during a busy Father's Day weekend, we're going to move it up a few days earlier to June 17.



We'll release additional safety guidance for businesses that fall under Phase 2 in the next couple of days. — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) June 5, 2020

“To avoid having Phase 2 of Connecticut's reopening efforts take effect during a busy Father's Day weekend, we're going to move it up a few days earlier to June 17,” the governor Tweeted.

Businesses that were deemed "non-essential" closed down in March to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. On May 20, Phase One started, which allowed some businesses to reopen.

What's Opening in Phase 2:

Accommodation (no bar areas)

Gyms, fitness & sports clubs

All personal services (nail salons, tattoo parlors)

Outdoor arts, entertainment, and events (up to 50 people)

Outdoor amusement parks

Movie theaters

Bowling alleys

Social clubs, pools

All museums, zoos, aquariums

Restaurants (indoor dining, no bar)

What's Planned for Phase 3:

Phase 3, according to the governor, would come at a later date in the summer, potentially in late July. The businesses to open in Phase 3 include: