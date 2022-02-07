Lamont to End Statewide School Mask Mandate on Feb. 28

Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday that he will end the statewide mask mandate in schools and childcare centers on February 28.

The decision after that will be up to individual school districts, Gov. Lamont said.

Gov. Lamont cited falling COVID-19 infection rates in the state and available vaccines to help protect people from serious illness.

CT Face Mask Requirements

Connecticut is currently requiring everyone to wear face masks in healthcare facilities, facilities housing vulnerable populations, public and private transit, correctional facilities, schools and childcare facilities.

Businesses and state and local government offices have the option to require masks to be worn by everyone in their establishments and municipal leaders have the option of requiring masks to be worn by everyone in indoor public places regardless of vaccination status within their respective towns and cities.