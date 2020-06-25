Governor to Give Update on Impact of COVID-19 on Non-Profits

The governor will hold a news conference this morning to give an update on the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on Connecticut’s nonprofit organizations.
Gov. Ned Lamont will give an update at 11:30 a.m.
Participants include the following people, as well as others:
- Gian-Carl Casa, the CEO of the Alliance
- Jason Jakubowski, the president of Foodshare
- Jay Williams, the CEO of the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving
- Jacqueline Johnson, the executive director of Serve Connecticut
The news conference will be held in Bloomfield, at Foodshare.
The organization has been running a drive-up food drive at Rentschler Field in East Hartford to meet the growing need families have had for food because of the economic toll the pandemic has taken.