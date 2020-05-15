coronavirus in connecticut

Governor to Give COVID-19 Update at 10 A.M.

NBC Universal, Inc.

The state of Connecticut has had a total of 35,464 cases of COVID-19 and the number of people in the hospital on a given day has been declining, down 55 people yesterday from the day before.

The number of hospitalizations is a key figure that Gov. Ned Lamont has been watching as his administration prepares to begin Phase 1 of reopening the state, which is planned for next Wednesday, May 20.

Lamont will give an update at 10 a.m. today on the state’s response efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic. Tom Moriarty, the executive vice president and chief policy officer of CVS Health will join the governor in the briefing.

U.S. & World

coronavirus pandemic 6 hours ago

US Virus Updates: Navy Hospital Ship Leaves LA; House to Vote on More Virus Aid

Joe Biden 7 hours ago

Biden Says He Would Not Pardon Trump

The state is working to increase COVID-19 testing and several drive-up testing sites are opening at CVS pharmacies today.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in connecticutCOVID-19CVSgovernor ned lamont
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports Health
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us