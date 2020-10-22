CT Announces 10 More COVID-19 Red Alert Towns, Removes 2

Eight more Connecticut towns have reached the COVID-19 Red Alert level, bringing the total to 19.

The following are the state's Red Alert towns:

Canterbury

Danbury

East Hartford

Fairfield

Griswold

Groton

Hartford

Lisbon

Montville

New London

Norwalk

Norwich

Plainfield

Prospect

Salem

Sprague

Windham

Waterbury

Waterford

The towns that are bolded were recently added. These towns are East Hartford, Fairfield, Groton, Lisbon, Norwalk, Plainfield, Prospect, Salem, Waterbury, and Waterford.

East Lyme and Preston have been removed from Red Alert status.

Governor Ned Lamont is advising CT residents to cancel gatherings and events with non-family members.

Connecticut COVID-19 Data Tracker

The town of Fairfield issued a Public Health Alert on Friday, according to the Office of First Selectman Brenda Kupchick. The decision came after the town reached Red Alert level in the state.

New COVID-19 Numbers

The COVID-19 positivity rate decreased to 2.3% and hospitalizations have jumped to the highest they've been in months.

An additional 502 COVID-19 cases have been reported since yesterday.

There are 19 more hospitalizations, bringing the state's total to 232.

There are two more deaths. The state's death toll now stands at 4,569.

The state's COVID-19 positivity rate was 2.6% on Wednesday, down from 3% on Tuesday, which Lamont said was the highest the state had seen since June.

