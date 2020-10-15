coronavirus in connecticut

Governor Lamont to Give Update on COVID-19 in CT at 4 P.M.

As of Wednesday, around 2 percent of COVID-19 tests in Connecticut were positive, down from 2.4 percent a day earlier.

Later today, Gov. Ned Lamont will give another look at the effects of the pandemic on the state and the state’s response efforts.

The state is also going to begin releasing a map that will show where communities stand in terms of coronavirus infection rates and how many cases are positive per 100,000 residents.

The governor made the announcement earlier this week that the map will be released on Thursdays. It’s not clear if the first one will be released today.

The news conference will be at 4 p.m.

