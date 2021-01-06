Governor Lamont to Deliver State of the State Address Today

Gov. Ned Lamont on Wednesday will deliver his state of the state address -- his first since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rather than delivering his speech before a crowd in the chambers, he will do so virtually from his office.

Lamont has been running the state largely through his executive authority since March, when many businesses had to shut their doors and schools closed to make the transition to online learning.

Coronavirus restrictions remain in place. Connecticut was in Phase 3 of reopening, but rolled back to Phase 2.1 due to a spike in cases statewide.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 196,968 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Connecticut and 6,192 coronavirus-related deaths.

As of Tuesday, the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate was 7.66 percent and 1,149 people were hospitalized with the virus.

The governor’s state of the state address will be delivered by video at noon during a virtual joint session of the Connecticut General Assembly.