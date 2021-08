Missouri's governor has pardoned the husband-wife couple who drew national headlines last summer for waving guns at Black Lives Matter protesters.

Patricia and Mark McCloskey were listed among 10 other pardons and two commutations announced by Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Friday.

The couple were photographed and recorded brandishing a semiautomatic gun and a pistol at the peaceful protesters as they passed by their mansion in St. Louis in June 2020.

