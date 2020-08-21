New Jersey

Gov. Murphy Updates COVID Fight as Some High School Sports Prepare to Play in NJ

The governor is expected to speak at about 1 p.m. Friday. You can watch it live in this article

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will update the state on how it is responding to the new coronavirus in a live press conference at about 1 p.m.

The update comes as the state's high schools prepare to resume practice and play of fall outdoor sports, including football and field hockey. However, indoor sports are still postponed.

New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association's Sports Advisory Task Force released its “Return to Sports Plan” on Thursday. It features condensed schedules and will keep most contests local.

The plan also prohibits out-of-state competition except for “exceptional circumstances” and states post-season play will be limited and local, with no statewide championships.

The governor has said that he supports fall outdoor sports, and that even students whose school has returned virtually should be allowed to play.

