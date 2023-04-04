Gov. Murphy Signs Order Protecting Gender-Affirming Health Care in NJ

What to Know Governor Phil Murphy signed an executive order giving members of the LGBTQIA+ community equal access to quality health care services in New Jersey, regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

On Tuesday, Murphy signed Executive Order No. 236. The order establishes New Jersey as a safe haven for gender-affirming health care, which includes care that addresses a transgender or non-binary person’s physical, mental and social health needs. Members of the LGBTQIA+ community will have equal access to quality health care in New Jersey regardless of whether or not they're a resident of the state, according to the order.

“Across the nation, we are witnessing attacks led by certain states that seek to undermine the equality, dignity, and safety of the LGBTQIA+ community, especially transgender and non-binary youth,” Gov. Murphy said. “As leaders, our greatest responsibility is ensuring that every person we represent, regardless of their gender identity or gender expression, is entitled to respect, fairness, and freedom. We will continue to uphold these principles in New Jersey and support every person’s right to live freely and authentically by making our state a safe haven for those seeking or providing gender-affirming health care.”

“When transgender youth are under attack across the country, this gives me hope,” Rebekah Bruesehoff, a youth activist, said. “I have always been grateful to live in New Jersey, but I am especially proud now to see my state take action that will protect and support not only me but my friends in states across the country. Transgender kids and teens like me just want to live our lives and be ourselves.”

You can read the full executive order here.